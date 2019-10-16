Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0022 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $50,030.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

