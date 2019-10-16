BlockCAT (CAT) Trading Down 70.8% Over Last 7 Days

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 89.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. BlockCAT has a market cap of $18,097.00 and $28.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockCAT token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded down 70.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.01083660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00086670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BlockCAT

BlockCAT launched on July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

