BLOCKv (VEE) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $1,251.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00224849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01086310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Tidex, Bancor Network, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

