Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,452,000 after purchasing an additional 587,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,931,000 after purchasing an additional 178,191 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,089,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.