Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,037,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 341.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 905,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 132.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 836,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 99.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 719,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

