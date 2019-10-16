BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,875. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $94.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

