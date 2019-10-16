BMO Capital Markets Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $71.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEWR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.12.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.06 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $529,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $632,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $4,623,288. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

