Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$48.50 at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.50 to C$48.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BEI.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$49.25 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.08.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.90. 48,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$36.47 and a 52-week high of C$50.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.13. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Helen May Mix sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.40, for a total value of C$40,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at C$196,692. Also, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,929 shares in the company, valued at C$6,860,876. Insiders sold 14,916 shares of company stock worth $656,930 over the last quarter.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

