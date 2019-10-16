BOD Australia (ASX:BDA) Trading Down 4.7%

BOD Australia Ltd (ASX:BDA)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.29), 157,820 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.43 ($0.30).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49.

In related news, insider Simon O’Loughlin 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd.

BOD Australia Company Profile (ASX:BDA)

BOD Australia Limited operates as a developer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of plant-based medicinal cannabis, health and supplement products, and cosmetic solutions primarily in Australia. Its medicines portfolio includes Enterofytol for treating irritable bowel syndrome; and SediStress, which is used for the reduction of stress and anxiety.

