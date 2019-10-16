Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,774.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $303,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $370.96 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

