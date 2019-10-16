Boenning Scattergood Comments on City Holding’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

CHCO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $75.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. City has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. City had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $202,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of City by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of City by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of City by 35.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

