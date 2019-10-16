Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 232.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3,680.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.35.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.