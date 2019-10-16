Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $388,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after buying an additional 30,786,889 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,931,000 after buying an additional 9,198,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after buying an additional 3,328,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,581,000 after buying an additional 1,380,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of -0.10.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $28,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,733.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

