Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 377.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

