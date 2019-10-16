Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,598,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 606,217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 254.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,774,000 after buying an additional 2,862,413 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.1% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after buying an additional 770,038 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,095,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after buying an additional 3,080,769 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of JCI opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $473,142.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,881.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $96,715.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,391 shares of company stock worth $7,329,657 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

