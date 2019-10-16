Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

Shares of MMM opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.72. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.