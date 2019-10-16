Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.32 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.25. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,825 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $5,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 118.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,172.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

