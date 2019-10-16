Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2,160.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,016.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,986.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,872.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Booking has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 102.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 833.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

