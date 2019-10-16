Boothe Investment Group Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 172,283 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Halliburton makes up about 3.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $536,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $78,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Halliburton by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $184,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 222,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531,432. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

