Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE BAH opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $78.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,785.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,729 shares of company stock valued at $6,450,745. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,192 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $56,872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 574,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

