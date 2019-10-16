BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. 318,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

