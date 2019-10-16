Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:BRQS remained flat at $$1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. Borqs Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

