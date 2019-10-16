Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $785,416.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, LBank, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. Bottos has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $785,416.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00042905 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.06110753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001128 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00044435 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BigONE, LBank, Gate.io, Bibox, OTCBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

