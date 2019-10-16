Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 174,110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 831,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 832,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

