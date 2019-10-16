Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $2,165,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Assurant by 50.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 4,457.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $683,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $127.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

