Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.22.

UNH opened at $238.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.68 and a 200 day moving average of $239.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

