Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.08% of NMI worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 44.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,702,000 after buying an additional 773,781 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 22,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $620,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 515,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,912,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,067,881.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,804.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,097 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

