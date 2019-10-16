Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 11,633 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,343,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,857,000 after buying an additional 254,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,504,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,012,000 after purchasing an additional 368,878 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,696,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.12.

NYSE:DOV opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

