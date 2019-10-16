Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 4,354 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.11% of National HealthCare worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National HealthCare by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,114 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $145,312.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,770.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

