Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 47,331 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,331 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

