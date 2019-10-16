BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LND traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $242.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.62. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get BRASILAGRO COMP/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BRASILAGRO COMP/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.