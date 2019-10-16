Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Trading Down 0.5%

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$3.78 ($2.68) and last traded at A$3.78 ($2.68), 1,369,126 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.80 ($2.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $919.19 million and a PE ratio of 25.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is A$5.03.

Bravura Solutions Company Profile (ASX:BVS)

Bravura Solutions Limited provides enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

