Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

