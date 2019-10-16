Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,778.80. The stock had a trading volume of 633,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,541. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $874.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,773.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,846.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,258.44.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

