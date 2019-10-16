Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a market cap of $291.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

