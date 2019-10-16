Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,974. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

