Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after purchasing an additional 934,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,802,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,158,000 after purchasing an additional 116,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,487,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,937,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,399,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,261,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRX stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

