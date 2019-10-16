Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2019

Wall Street analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. ValuEngine upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,986,000 after acquiring an additional 599,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,522,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 248,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,579. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

