Brokerages Anticipate Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Alcentra Capital posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:ABDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 32,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Alcentra Capital has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABDC. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,027 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

