Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.03. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.51.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.46. 29,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $97.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 1,183 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $153,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $143,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,099 shares of company stock worth $3,031,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.