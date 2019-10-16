Brokerages Anticipate Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.50 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of IMV by 6.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,862,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IMV by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IMV by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $37,000.

IMV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

