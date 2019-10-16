Brokerages Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.21 EPS

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Element Solutions’ rating score has improved by 5.2% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Element Solutions an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scot Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,598,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,281,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 69,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,945. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

