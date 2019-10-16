Brokerages Expect Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen downgraded Movado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of MOV opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Maurice S. Reznik purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Movado Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Movado Group by 2,961.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

