Brokerages Expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Range Resources posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $56,483.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,689.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,592.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $23,468,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 240.5% in the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,631,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,218 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,200.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,009,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 95.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 13,553,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,837,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.