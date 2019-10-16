Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

MITO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.