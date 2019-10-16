Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.23. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE WGO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $42.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,390,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,682,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,304,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 119,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.