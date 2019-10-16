Brokerages Expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. XOMA had a negative net margin of 72.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $110,293.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,084.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,384 shares in the company, valued at $228,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,111 shares of company stock worth $278,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XOMA by 2,151.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.