Brokerages Set Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT at $11.00

Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CADNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Cascades to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

CADNF stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

