Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $62.80

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,675,000 after purchasing an additional 656,131 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $57.85 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

