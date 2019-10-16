Brokerages Set Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $83.00

Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 260,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after acquiring an additional 71,929 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2,177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 76,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 73,586 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 239,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.24. Kemper has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

